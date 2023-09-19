Tyson Fury welcomes seventh child

Tyson and Paris Fury are now proud parents to seven children and welcomed their newborn son on September 18.

The world boxing champion, 35, and his wife of 15 years, who is 33 years old, shared the happy news with OK!.

They welcomed a baby boy who arrived at 2:29am weighing 6lb 13oz.

The childhood sweethearts are already parents to Venezuela, 13; Prince John James, 11; Prince Tyson II, seven; Valencia Amber, five; Prince Adonis Amaziah, four; and Athena, two.

Confirming the happy news to OK!, Paris and Tyson told the publication: “We’re over the moon to have welcomed our baby boy to the Fury family.

“His brothers and sisters can’t wait to meet him and create lots of Fury fun!

“Our boy is the most perfect addition and we’re bursting with love for him. It’s crazy how you can love someone so quick.”

Sharing the news on social media, Paris wrote: “Can’t believe he’s here,” while Tyson commented: “He’s perfect @parisfury1.”

Fans flooded the couple with congratulations on their new arrival, as one penned: “HUGE congratulations, hope mama and baby are doing well,” while another said: “Much love guys.”

A third said: “Ah congratulations,” with a strong of heart emojis.

Paris and Tyson shared that they were expecting their seventh child together earlier this year following his fight with Oleksandr Usyk.

He took to social media to make the announcement, saying: “I get to do date night with my beautiful pregnant wife Paris, God is great.

“Seventh baby incoming, fantastic news to cheer me up.”

Tyson also opened up about his strong bond with Paris in a sweet scene where he confirmed his devotion to her.

“Our relationship is built on more than: ‘My wife looks hot today,’” he said. “Our relationship is built on loyalty and respect, which a lot of people don’t have today. Paris has been a fantastic wife – I can’t give her enough credit.”

Paris added: “I think we’re there for each other through thick and thin – good and bad. Even [during] the hard times, he’s always been a real gentle giant.

“There wouldn’t be somebody out there suited better for me than Tyson.”