Tiwa Savage: God help me, I feel so sick, need TLC

Nigeria’s award winning musician, Tiwa Savage, has said that she felt so sick, yet had two shows on the day she made this known.

The “Somebody son go find me one day” crooner made the revelation on her Instagram page, seeking the help of God.

Yet in another post, Savage said some Tender Loving Care could help her overcome the sickness.

She wrote in the first post: “God help me, have two shows today and I feel so sick.”

In the second post, she said: “Who loves me enough to send me cheesecake ice cream?

“I need some tender loving care.”