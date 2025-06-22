Tinubu’s second year in office and Niger Delta’s fortune, by Jerome-Mario Utomi

Since May 29, 2023, when President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was sworn in, Nigeria’s oil bearing region, the Niger Delta has witnessed a fiesta of unprecedented socio-infrastructural developments, coming after decades of neglect and outright abandonment.

The President has clinically changed the Niger Delta’s hitherto ugly narratives through the Niger Delta Development Commission management team led by Dr. Sam Ogbuku and the Governing Board chaired by Barrister Chiedu Ebie.

Recall that the NDDC is a federal government interventionist agency created in 2000 by an enabling Act, to offer a lasting solution to the socio-economic difficulties of the Niger Delta region and to facilitate its rapid and sustainable development, and transform it into a region that is economically prosperous, socially stable, ecologically regenerative and politically peaceful – to be acquainted with the nitty gritty of running an interventionist agency that caters for the development needs of the people.

Says a stakeholder: “The early constitution of NDDC Board and management, and assemblage as members, people with unwavering commitment and right pedigree remains President Tinubu’s greatest achievement and leadership gift to the people of the region, particularly, as the Commission under their watch has continued to fulfill its mandate and deliver sustainable development for the people of the Niger Delta Region.

“Under the present board and management, excruciating poverty in the region has drastically reduced, dividend of democracy now gets to the grassroots as the board and management is focussing on people-oriented projects to help address regional disparities, promote economic growth, and improve the quality of life for people in the regions’’.

Indeed, through the NDDC’s transformational programmes and initiatives which among others are, building Partnerships, Lighting Up the Niger Delta region, Sustainable Livelihood, Improved Youth Capacity and Skills Base, Efficient and cost-effective projects, Project Hope for Renewed Hope, Carbon Emission Reduction, Stakeholder Engagement, Effective and Professional Workforce, Improved Peace and Security, there has been no drought of project delivery under the present board and management as constituted by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. It is of a fact that using the present effort in the region, it is evident that the President has done well for the people and the region.

In May 2024, during the celebration of the President’s first year in office, the Commission completed and connected a 132/33kv electricity substation in Okitipupa, Ondo State, to the national grid. This project, located at Ode-Erinje in Okitipupa, is designed to provide electricity to over 2,000 communities across five local government areas in Ondo State’s oil-producing region. The project includes a 132KV double circuit transmission line, two 30/40MVA transformers, and 145 electricity towers.

The Okitipupa electricity project is a significant development for the region, as many communities in the area had been without electricity for years. The project is expected to boost economic activities and improve the living standards of residents in the benefiting communities.

Still in May 2024, the Commission delivered for public use, the Ogbia-Nembe Road project, a 25.7-kilometer stretch with seven bridges and 53 culverts, constructed in collaboration with Shell Petroleum Development Company. This project, which connects 14 communities in Bayelsa State is a significant milestone in the NDDC’s efforts to improve infrastructure in the region.

In 2025, the story is not different as NDDC Governing Board and Management continue to blaze the trail, supporting Mr President’s Renewed Hope Agenda. Within the year under review, the Commission awarded Foreign Post Graduate Scholarships to 200 successful candidates for its 2025 scholarship programme, organized a pioneer Niger Delta Sports Festival which recorded a huge success, Commissioned the Ultra-Modern NDDC Cross River State Office and a road network totalling 8,137km in Calabar South and Municipality and flagged off the first phase of distributing Handheld Tiller Machines to Farmers.

In Bayelsa state, it commissioned its new State Office Complex in Yenagoa, and the Renewed Hope Multi-Purpose Training Centre, which also hopes to provide succour during the annual flooding in Bayelsa, when the people are displaced. In Rivers state, it commissioned for key projects; a Police Station and a Health Centre, a recreation Centre and a 4.5 Egbelebie road network.

In addition to these galaxies of projects, there is the rock- solid optimism that in a no distant future, the Niger Delta and its people will no longer be a cow that is only good for milking or a goose that is only tolerated because it lays the golden eggs. The prudent manner with which the current board and management are judiciously using the fund at its disposal for sustainable development of the region, I dare say, is heartwarming too, and has attracted for them, effusive praises.

For example, speaking recently at NDDC project commissioning in Bayelsa , the EFCC Chairman, Mr. Olanipekun Olukoyede lauded the commission for its prudent use of recovered funds. His words: “I have come to identify with good governance, accountability, transparency, and the judicious use of resources, which are within my mandate. Due to the recoveries we have made, some of these projects have become feasible. What I have seen with the management of the NDDC in the last two years convinces me that this management knows what it is doing,” he stated.

Olukoyede described the NDDC as a “renewed and transformed government agency.” He assured that the EFCC would do everything to recover all outstanding statutory contributions due to the NDDC from oil companies. “We have made several recoveries on behalf of the NDDC, and we will not relent in this direction. We are encouraged by the fact that the NDDC is making the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Federal Government a reality in the Niger Delta region.”

The Minister of Regional Development, Engr. Abubakar Momoh commended the NDDC Board and Management for working in harmony to deliver on the mandate given to the Commission by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He declared: “The NDDC is setting standards for good performance in the region. I advise the regional development agencies to emulate the Commission in delivering projects to the people.”

The Minister said, “I am pleased that the NDDC is doing very well, which is in line with President Tinubu’s directives. I thank the President and members of the National Assembly for enabling the NDDC to operate efficiently.”

In his remarks, the Chairman of the NDDC Governing Board, Mr. Chiedu Ebie, said that the inauguration of the training centre was a reflection of the President Tinubu administration’s desire to transform the Niger Delta region.

According to him, “we thank our stakeholders for their support and encouragement, which has boosted our desire to ensure that we give them what they deserve. We also appreciate the support and partnership of the state governments in several areas”. He stated that the Commission was determined to partner with the governors of Niger Delta states to ensure that the oil-producing states enjoy sustainable development.

Also speaking, the NDDC Managing Director, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, restated the commitment of the Commission to the mandate given to the Commission by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to change the narrative in Nigeria’s oil-producing region. Ogbuku affirmed that the Commission was engaging all stakeholders to ensure harmony and cooperation in the task of developing the Niger Delta region.

He observed that the Multi-Purpose Training Centre, which was completed in record time, was a partnership between the EFCC and the NDDC, as the anti-crime agency had recovered the funds that facilitated the project’s execution. Ogbuku observed that the facility, which could accommodate 1,000 persons, represented a significant step toward empowering local communities through skills development and inclusive growth.

As the NDDC board and management continue to excite and warm the hearts of Nigerians, especially Niger Deltans, with life- changing socio- infrastructural projects, let me commend the courage and foresight of President Tinubu in blessing the Niger Delta with result oriented, farsighted and selfless leadership, through Ebie and Ogbuku.The Niger Delta has never had it this good. Thank you, Mr President, thank you Barrister Ebie, thank you, Ogbuku!Utomi, a Media Specialist writes from Lagos, Nigeria. He could be reached via Jeromeutomi@yahoo.com/08032725374.

