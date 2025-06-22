Two die trying to retrieve cell phone from pit latrine

Two men, Usman Muhammed and Ibrahim Inuwa, died on Saturday while trying to retrieve a cell phone from a pit latrine in Kano.

The incident, which claimed the lives of the duo, both aged 40 years, happened at Bazabe village in Albasu Local Government Area of the state.

The Public Relations Officer of Kano State Fire Service, Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi, said in a statement on Sunday that the duo were suffocated to death in the latrine.

He said, “ We received an emergency call at Takai fire station from one Inspector Auwalu at about 11:16 am that two men were trapped in a pit latrine.

Also Read:

“We immediately sent out a team to the scene to rescue the victims.

“Muhammed was trying to retrieve his handset that fell into the pit toilet, when he got trapped.

“Thereafter, the second victim, Inuwa, tied a rope around him, entered the pit latrine with the intention to help him out and also got trapped,” he said.

He said both men were rescued unconscious and conveyed to a hospital where doctors on duty confirmed them dead.

The incident, he said, had been reported to the Divisional Police Office in Albasu.

Post Views: 19