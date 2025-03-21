Tinubu extends best wishes to Pharmacist Arowolo at 80

President Bola Tinubu has heartily congratulated Pharmacist Ifejola Arowolo, an administrator and public health icon, on his 80th birthday.

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, made this known in a statement he issued on Friday.

Onanuga said the President joined family, friends, and well-wishers in celebrating the life of a respected pharmacist whose career has spanned the public and private health sectors in Nigeria and the United States of America.

He commended Arowolo’s exemplary service to the country, notably as the pioneer Chairman of the National Drug Abuse Committee in Ondo State and former Director of Pharmaceutical services in the state.

He applauds him for his relentless fight against counterfeit drugs, his legacy of hard work, integrity, and accountability in public service, and for instilling these values in his children, including Olu Verheijen, the President’s Special Adviser on Energy.

Arowolo was recognised for pioneering efforts to integrate indigenous Nigerian medicine with Western practices, making healthcare more accessible and affordable for the average Nigerian.

Onanuga added in the statement: “A staunch advocate for education as a fundamental tool for poverty alleviation, the pharmacist’s unwavering commitment to civic duty and adherence to principled governance, rooted in his faith-based academic background, has earned him widespread admiration as a forthright and disciplined leader.

“President Tinubu wishes the octogenarian continued health, happiness, and fulfilment as he marks this significant milestone.”

