10M SCF/Day CNG Mother Station flagged off in Akwa Ibom

The Federal Government has launched the construction of a 10 million Standard Cubic Feet Per Day Compressed Natural Gas Mother Station in Uquo Isi Edoho of Esit Eket Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

President Bola Tinubu was represented at the ceremony by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Obongemem Ekperikpe Ekpo.

Tinubu described the project as a pivotal initiative aligned with the government’s Renewed Hope Agenda, aimed at promoting cleaner, more affordable energy solutions.

He emphasised the transformative potential of the project, not only for Akwa Ibom State’s economy, but also in reducing the country’s reliance on petrol by providing an accessible and cost-effective alternative in the form of natural gas.

“The project will be a game-changer, enabling significant economic growth for the region while reducing dependence on petrol,” the President remarked.

He commended Nsik Oil and Gas for its bold investment, speaking on the importance of private-sector-led initiatives in driving Nigeria’s energy transition goals.

The Minister also pointed to the Federal Government’s commitment to the gas sector, revealing that over N200 billion has already been invested in the industry, with plans to inject an additional N400 billion within the next two months.

He urged local entrepreneurs to take charge of their economic future, citing this project as a model for regional development.

Ekpo further lauded Nsik Oil and Gas for selecting Esit Eket as the project’s location, instead of the CEO’s home local government area, describing the decision as a selfless effort to ensure balanced development across the state.

The project is expected to create numerous job opportunities, particularly for youths in Akwa Ibom State, which would help mitigate the economic challenges arising from the removal of fuel subsidies.

“This project will transform Esit Eket into an economic hub, attracting additional investments and fostering development,” Ekpo added.

He also urged the host community to maintain a peaceful and supportive environment to ensure the success of the project.

“The CNG Mother Station, once completed, will drastically lower gas prices and provide a sustainable alternative to petrol, which has recently soared to N900 per liter,” he added.

Ekpo reassured citizens that the Federal Government remains committed to positioning gas as a key driver of the nation’s economic growth and energy security.

In his remarks, Nsikan Johnny, Chairman and CEO of Nsik Oil and Gas Limited, expressed his gratitude to the Federal and State Governments as well as all stakeholders for their support.

He described the project as a major step toward ensuring energy security and fostering economic empowerment in Nigeria.

“This is not just about building a facility; it’s about creating opportunities, stimulating economic growth, and improving the quality of life for our people,” Johnny stated.

He further emphasised that the CNG Mother Station would have far-reaching effects across sectors, including transportation, industry, and domestic energy consumption by providing clean and affordable energy.

The Project Consultant, Mkposong Asuquo, described the CNG Mother Station as a milestone that demonstrates the government’s commitment to indigenous participation in the oil and gas sector.

He highlighted the investment’s potential to enhance energy accessibility, generate employment, and introduce cutting-edge technology to Nigeria’s energy infrastructure.

“As part of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, this project will make significant contributions to employment generation and deploy advanced operational infrastructure for the seamless compression of gas,” Asuquo explained.

The 10MMSCF/D CNG Mother Station will utilise four reciprocating compressors to deliver compressed natural gas into specialised tube trailers, enabling transportation to customers across multiple states, including Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Delta, Cross River, and parts of Abia States.

All necessary permits, including environmental impact assessments and construction licenses, have already been secured.

In a statement of support, Ikemesit Ikot, the Chairman of the host community, pledged the community’s cooperation but emphasised the need for employment opportunities to alleviate potential unrest and promote peaceful development.

Post Views: 16