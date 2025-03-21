Police raid illegal maternity home, rescue pregnant women, infants

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command says it has uncovered an illegal maternity home, allegedly involved in child trafficking, unlawful medical practice, and impersonation.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Timfon John, made this known in a statement in Uyo, the state capital, on Friday.

John said that the illegal maternity home was uncovered in Usung Atiat, the Abak Local Government Area of the state.

According to her, the rescued women were under protective care, while investigations were ongoing to uncover other collaborators and ensure justice was served.

“Acting on credible intelligence, operatives of the command raided the premises and arrested a female, who was found harbouring seven pregnant women and five infants, aged between two weeks and one year.

“Further search led to the recovery of various medical supplies, including syringes, drip lines, herbs, and immunisation records, for which the suspect had no legal authorisation,” the PPRO said.

John reiterated the command’s commitment to dismantling illegal activities endangering vulnerable individuals.

She urged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to the nearest police station.

