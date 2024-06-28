Tinubu celebrates UN Deputy Secretary-General, Amina Mohammed at 63

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Ms. Amina Mohammed, GCON, on the occasion of her 63rd birthday.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, made this announcement in a statement on Friday.

“President Tinubu celebrates the global icon and one of Nigeria’s lodestars beaming light on the path to a more prosperous, peaceful, and safe future for humanity.

“The President commends Ms. Mohammed for her tireless service to the nation, and describes her as a fine example of Nigerian excellence and a worthy model for both men and women globally,” Ngelale said.

He added that, “President Tinubu wishes the UN Deputy Secretary-General many more years in fine health and renewed strength in her continued service to humanity.”

Ms. Mohammed, a leading advocate of the environment, education, and the Sustainable Development Goals, has applied herself, in many capacities, to the service of Nigeria and the global community.

She coordinated the Taskforce on Gender and Education for the United Nations Millennium Project from 2002 to 2005 and has served meritoriously on numerous international advisory boards and panels.

She was Nigeria’s Minister of Environment from 2015 to 2017 and is credited for mobilizing all government and non-government oil and gas stakeholders to achieve the launch of the Ogoniland clean-up, among several other governance innovations.