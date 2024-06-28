Tinubu sympathize with victims of Karu Market fire incident in FCT

President Bola Tinubu, has sent his message of sympathy to affected traders of the Karu Market fire outbreak incident.

The Karu modern market in Abuja was on Thursday evening engulfed by fire.

The raging inferno, which cause could not be immediately ascertained, was said to have affected a section of the market.

According to a statement on Friday by Ajuri Ngelale, special adviser to the president on media and publicity, “President Tinubu receives the news of the fire incident, which affected sections of Karu Market in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), with deep sadness.”

Ngelale noted that President Tinubu extends his heartfelt sympathies to all the traders affected by this distressing incident, and assures them of his administration’s full support.

He added that, “The President urges caution and adherence to essential safety measures to prevent fire outbreaks and other accidents.”