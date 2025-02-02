Telcos to NLC: Don’t become undertaker of telecom sector

Telecommunication operators in the country have warned the Nigerian Labour Congress not to become the undertaker of the sector with its opposition to the 50 percent increase in tariffs granted by the Nigeria Communications Commission.

The Eagle Online is reporting that the NLC and some of its affiliate unions are planning a nationwide protest scheduled for February 4.

An affiliate of the NLC, Private Telecommunications and Communications Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, has distanced itself from the February 4, 2025 protest.

The telcos, through their Chief Executive Officers and Chairman of the umbrella body, the Association of Licensed Telecom Operators in Nigeria, Engr Gbenga Adebayo, made their position known at a town hall meeting in Victoria Island, Lagos State on Saturday.

Adebayo said he had no doubt that Labour would not want to be addressed as the undertaker of a dead sector.

He said: “The coming week will be crucial, but I trust that ongoing discussions at various levels will prevent an outcome we do not expect or desire.

“While I cannot say everything, I am aware that efforts are being made to ensure stability.

“That said, I sincerely hope no group will push the telecom sector to collapse.

“I hope Labour does not become the undertaker of the industry.

Also Read

“If that happens, the consequences are clear: we will start heading downward.

“And once we do, recovery may become impossible.

“We initially made our request to the government based on thorough studies and reports.

“In fact, data suggests our sector requires far more than the 100 percent increase we originally requested.

“Despite this, we still accepted the Federal Government’s 50 percent, hoping that in due time, following market demand, more would be approved.

“Let me illustrate this with a simple analogy: Remember COVID-19?

“When patients needed oxygen, they were given full tanks to survive.

“Now, imagine the telecom sector as a patient requiring 100 litres of oxygen.

“The government initially suggested 50 litres, just enough to sustain life and reassess later.

“But now, there is talk of reducing it further to just 10 litres.

“If a person who needs 100 litres is only given 10, we all know the inevitable outcome.

“The proposed 50 litres is already a lifeline, allowing us to survive, recover, and contribute to employment and economic growth.

“Anything lower would be catastrophic, like a critically ill patient being denied the oxygen necessary to live beyond the next day.

“Discussions like these take different shapes, but we must remember, 30 years ago, we were in a similar situation, and we cannot afford to go back.

“The priority must be survival for the sector and the broader economy.”

Post Views: 7