3rd-Party Insurance: CP leads enforcement in Ogun + Video, photos

The Ogun State Police Command, led by its Commissioner, CP Lanre Ogunlowo, has commenced the enforcement of the third-party insurance policy for vehicle owners as directed by the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun.

On the first day of the enforcement on Saturday, CP Ogunlowo also intercepted a driver using a non-factory fitted tinted glass.

But instead of arresting the driver and impounding the vehicle, the command boss directed the driver to remove the materials used in tinting the glass, with police operatives assisting him with water for easy removal.

The enforcement, which officially began at 12pm, covered key areas in Abeokuta, the state capital, including Olomore, Ibara, and OPIC Panseke.

This was to monitor compliance levels among motorists.

The exercise revealed significant adherence to the directive, while some motorists appealed for additional time to update their vehicle insurance.

During the enforcement, motorists without valid third-party insurance but with other required vehicle documents were granted a grace period and educated on the importance of compliance.

CP Ogunlowo emphasised that third-party motor insurance is a crucial safety measure that provides financial protection for accident victims and ensures insurance companies compensate those affected.

In a statement on Saturday after the exercise, the spokesperson of the command and a Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP Omolola Odutola, said: “The Ogun State Police Command urges all vehicle owners to regularize their insurance status immediately to avoid penalties.

“The enforcement exercise will continue across the State as part of efforts to promote road safety and uphold the rule of law.”

