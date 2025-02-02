PDP crisis: Anyanwu reports governors to Police, DSS, others

The embattled National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, reported governors elected on the platform of the party to the Department of State Services, Nigeria Police Force, and other security agencies over the crisis rocking the party.

The report by the embattled National Secretary to the security agencies was contained in a petition dated February 1, 2025.

In the petition, which was also sent to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Supreme Court and Court of Appeal, Anyanwu accused the party’s governors of inviting chaos with the recognition of Sunday Udo-Okoye as National Secretary.

He wrote: “There is an urgent need for the police to take note of paragraph 3 of the communique issued by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum after their meeting, which took place in Asaba, Delta State, on Friday, January 31, 2025.

“In the quoted paragraph 3 of the Communique, the Forum advised the NWC to set up a machinery for the implementation of the Enugu Court of Appeal judgement, which favoured the nomination of SKD Ude Okoye as the National Secretary of the Party.

“The police should be aware that an appeal has been filed in the Supreme Court against the quoted judgement.

“Furthermore, the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja granted an order on January 13, 2025, clearly directing both parties to maintain status quo ante bellum pending the determination of the substantive application.

“The order accordingly was duly served on all parties concerned, including the National Working Committee of PDP and INEC.

“It is a settled matter in law that when a Judgement is appealed against to a superior court; all parties should maintain status quo ante bellum till the matter is finally determined.

“The governors cannot claim ignorance of this position of law before issuing their statement, which runs in conflict with the court decision.

“The police is aware that on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, the same Ude Okoye, on the ill advice of his cohorts, invaded the PDP National Secretariat, the venue of the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT) meeting with hired thugs and bandits to unleash attacks intended to disrupt the meeting for which he is not a member.

“That action was completely unlawful and in total disregard of the judiciary and the rule of law.

“It is saddening that the governors, in their expected wisdom, have allowed themselves to be deceived by the sponsors of Ude Okoye, who are already facing criminal investigations by the police against the forged PDP guidelines, which they used to mislead the courts in securing the ill-fated judgements.

“Police is therefore being alerted to the grave dangers that will ensue in the attempt of the NWC to implement the quoted advice of the PDP Governors Forum enshrined in paragraph 3 of their communique.

“It will be an invitation to chaos and an affront to the judiciary and the rule of law, especially when the matter is pending before the superior courts for determination.

“I am by this letter calling on you to take necessary steps to forestall the crises being instigated by the PDP Governors and the sponsors of Ude Okoye.

“The National Working Committee of PDP should be advised to refrain from any action that will be contrary to the position of the court on this matter.

“It is my right as a lawful citizen to seek justice against a judgement that was fraudulently secured against me.

“In the interest of peace and safety of lives and property of innocent Nigerians, all parties to this case should be cautioned to conduct themselves in line with the rule of law and the decision of the Court of Appeal to maintain status quo ante bellum pending the hearing and determination of the motion.

“Anything contrary to this will be vehemently resisted. I still remain the validly elected National Secretary of PDP until the court rules otherwise.

“Thanking you in anticipation of your kind intervention, and please, accept the assurances of my esteemed regards.”

