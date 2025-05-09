Suspected ritualist caught with human organs

The Lagos State Police Command has detained a 25-year-old suspected ritualist for allegedly being in possession of human organs in Odomola community, Epe.

The spokesperson of the Command and a Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest in a statement on Friday.

Hundeyin said operatives from the Odo-Noforija Division apprehended the suspect on April 25 in the Epe area of the state.

The arrest followed credible information from members of the public about the suspect’s suspicious movements.

Preliminary investigations revealed the suspect was transporting the organs from Edo State to a native doctor for money-making rituals.

The recovered organs have been deposited at the General Hospital, Epe for preservation.

The case has been transferred to the Edo State Police Command for further investigation and prosecution.

The Command’s Commissioner, CP Olohundare Jimoh, commended the operatives and the vigilant Odomola community.

Jimoh praised the swift police response and stressed the value of timely information sharing.

The CP urged residents to stay alert and report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station.

He assured the public of the command’s commitment to safety and the protection of lives and property across the state.

