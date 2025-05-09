Hajj 2025: Inaugural flight, opener to Imo economy — Uzodimma 

Tajudeen Balogun

This inaugural flight ceremony of 2025 Hajj operations has opened a new economic window for Imo State, says Governor Hope Uzodimma.

Governor Uzodimma made the affirmation in his remarks at the flag off of the 2025 Hajj flight for Nigerian pilgrims on Friday in Owerri, the state capital.

He asserted that with improved infrastructure and rising investor confidence, Imo State was becoming a viable destination for business, logistics, and tourism.

He said the state is in discussions with commercial airlines to include Imo State in their international flight networks.

He added that opening Imo State to the world marks a major step in his economic agenda, affirming that other pillars of the vision are advancing with equal focus.

The governor disclosed: “The dredging of Oguta Lake to the Atlantic is underway.

“We are expanding energy access and leveraging our gas reserve, the largest in the country.

“Gradually and deliberately, we are laying the foundations for inclusive and sustainable growth.”

Uzodimma equally thanked President Bola Tinubu for approving Imo as the flag off State.

He also hailed the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, and his team for their support.

Similarly, he expressed gratitude to the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria for choosing Imo State as the host for the year’s inaugural flight.

He recalled that on assumption of office, his administration resolved to ensure the airport met international aviation standards, recalling that this led to the upgrading of its runway, installing night-landing equipment, strengthening aviation security, and rebuilding the access road, now named Bola Tinubu Drive.

These steps, Uzodimma pointed out, were taken deliberately to reposition the airport for full international operations.

According to him, the airlift of 315 pilgrims from Imo, Abia, and Bayelsa States marks the first international flight from the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, and the official commencement of this year’s Hajj operations nationwide.

He said” “To our pilgrims: you are the first Nigerians departing for Hajj in 2025.

“I urge you to travel in the spirit of your mission; upholding the discipline, reverence, and national honour that this journey requires.

“You carry not just your personal intentions, but the image of your state and country.

“That this maiden flight is for Hajj also highlights our identity as a state that embraces diversity.

“Imo has long stood as a place of religious tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

“Next month, Christian pilgrims will also depart for the Holy Land from this same airport, underlining, yet again, our shared values of faith and unity.”

The governor thanked Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima; Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’aad Abubakar; and NAHCON for the honour accorded the State to host “this national event”.

Uzodimma, in addition, appreciated the people of Imo State for their resilience, which he acknowledged has brought all stakeholders to the present point.

