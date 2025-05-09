Breaking: Three PDP senators declare intention to join APC

Three senators elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party from Kebbi State have declared their intention to join the All Progressives Congress.

The three senators, who were at the Presidential Villa in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja on Friday, met with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The senators are Adamu Aliero, representing Kebbi Central Senatorial District; Yahaya Abubakar Abdullahi, Kebbi North Senatorial District; and Garba Maidoki, representative of Kebbi South Senatorial District.

The senators were accompanied to the visit to President Tinubu by the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu; Kebbi State Governor, Mohammed Nasir Idris; and Sokoto State Governor, Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto, amongst other APC chieftains of Kebbi State origin.

Speaking briefly after the meeting with President Tinubu, the National Chairman of the APC, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, said the senators would announce their decision to join the party on Tuesday during their plenary session.

On the issue of one party state, Ganduje said it is not by force, but negotiation.

He said: “Almost every week in the Senate or House of Representatives, you see members of other political parties joining APC.

“We came here so that Mr. President can see this resolution and by Tuesday, you will see what will happen in the chambers.

“If one party state is a wish and blessing to Nigeria, one party state is not by force, it is by negotiations.”

Post Views: 1