Lagos reschedules repair Ogudu-Oworonshoki Bridge

The Lagos State Government has said the traffic diversion for the repair of the Ogudu-Oworonshoki Bridge had been rescheduled.
The Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, disclosed this on Friday in a statement he issued to newsmen in Lagos State.
Osiyemi said a new date for the repair works and traffic diversion would be announced.
He said: “The state government remains committed to ensuring public safety and minimal disruption during infrastructure upgrades.
“We sincerely appreciate your patience, understanding and continued cooperation.”
The News Agency of Nigeria NAN reports that the bridge repair was scheduled for May 13 to September 23, 2025.