Lagos begins demolition of illegal buildings in GRA, others 

The Lagos State Government will begin enforcing building regulations in Ikeja GRA this weekend, with the demolition of illegal structures scheduled to start on Saturday.

Gbolahan Oki, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Building Control Agency, revealed this at a meeting with developers and residents of Ikeja GRA.

He stated that the time for issuing warnings was over.

Enforcement, he said, would begin immediately with building markings and demolitions on Saturday.

Oki said: “Thank you very much.

“As elders say, a journey of a million years begins in one day.

“I’m ready to lead.

“If I get approval, I’ll start painting and marking buildings owners won’t like.

“I will remove them.”

Oki explained that enforcement would start in Ikeja GRA and then move to Ikoyi and Banana Island.

The state would no longer tolerate lawlessness, he said.

The Permanent Secretary said LASBCA officers would accompany him and remove buildings that visibly breach approved building plans, especially those with extra floors or altered use.

He said: “The operation will continue for two to three weeks.

“Anyone who feels untouchable will be arrested and jailed.

“We are past the warning stage.

“We’ll seal and demolish any non-compliant structure.

“My officers are ready.”

Oki clarified that the initiative is not about wealth or aesthetics, but maintaining order and safeguarding public interest in residential areas.

He said: “If your approval was for a three-bedroom flat, don’t convert it to four.

“Don’t build higher than allowed.

“Follow the rules.”

Oki said LASBCA would not accept payments or offers to regularise as substitutes for compliance with planning regulations.

He said: “You will pay heavily.

“Nobody told you to build beyond approval.

“You’ll be held accountable and prosecuted.”

The Permanent Secretary criticised property owners who sent engineers to the meeting, calling it a sign of disrespect to the government and community.

He said: “This isn’t just about buildings or money.

“It’s about being responsible and thinking about others.

“In the UK or US, people obey planning laws.”

Oki noted that past notices and invitations were ignored, adding that the government would no longer tolerate breaches of planning laws.

He added: “This is our second meeting.

“Yet, the same people send representatives.

“You can’t keep breaking the law without facing the consequences.

“Enough is enough.

“We’re restoring order to GRA.”

Oki also condemned the obstruction of access roads, especially those leading to key facilities like the Lagos State General Hospital.

He said: “Emergency vehicles can’t get through due to parked cars.

“If someone dies in an ambulance, who will take responsibility?”

Dr. Muiz Banire (SAN), Chairman of the Ikeja GRA Residents Association, voiced strong support for the government’s actions.

Banire said: “We are very satisfied, even excited.

“Enforcement begins tomorrow.

“The message is simple: everyone must obey the law.

“That’s all we ask — residents and government alike.

“Without rule of law, there can be no meaningful development.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Ikeja GRA residents have long raised concerns about overcrowding, illegal conversions, and blocked access to public infrastructure.

