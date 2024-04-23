Student caught bullying mate on camera in Abuja school + Video, photos

A student of Lead British International School, Abuja has been caught on camera bullying her schoolmate.

According to available information, the Board of the school is chaired by a member of the House of Representatives.

The member has been identified as the representative of Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency, Hon. Oluwole Oke.

Bullying in Lead British International School

A user of X, Pinkypromi3s🥀🦋: @mooyeeeeeee, who reported the issue, said: “There’s a video I’m about to post.

“I need you guys to help me get justice for Maryam Hassan.

“She was bullied in her school by her classmates at lead British school abuja.

“Pls make it go viral so she can get justice.”

The student seen in the video landing slaps on Hassan while others watched has been identified as Namtira Bwala.

She is said to be the daughter of an Officer of the Nigeria Customs Service.

The Eagle Online understands the school also has a branch in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.