Strike: NMA says Benue yet to commence negotiations 

The Nigerian Medical Association in Benue State has raised concerns over inability of government to commence negotiations with the body after eight days of strike.

Dr. Obekpa Obekpa, the NMA state Chairman, told newsmen in Makurdi that the Benue State Government and Management of Federal Medical Centre, Makurdi were yet to contact them.

Obekpa said: “Since the beginning of the indefinite strike, the Benue State Government and Management of FMC, Makurdi have not invited us for any negotiation.

“This strike has clearly shown the insensitivity of the stakeholders to the plight of the masses.

“This strike has revealed lack of transparency from the stakeholders, it has also revealed leadership gap.

“So, since our demands are genuine for the effective healthcare service delivery in the state, doctors will not go back to work unless their demands are met.”

He also cautioned against the intimidation of the workers adding that politicising the issues including other diversionary tactics would fail.

“So, politicising healthcare, bringing ethnicity issues, intimidation of doctors and other diversionary tactics won’t work.”

Obekpa also said that the management of FMC had refused to honour the agreement recently reached with the Federal Government and National Association of Resident Doctors on skipping, entering point for house officers and stagnation of doctors.

Meanwhile, the Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria, FMC, Makurdi branch has disassociated itself from the NMA strike.

Its chairman, Dr Isaac Nombur, told newsmen that members were not part of the ongoing strike.

NAN recalls that the NMA had on October 11 directed its members to embark on indefinite strike following government’s inability to meet their demands.