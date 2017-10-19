KWASU Governing Council chairman is dead

The Governing Council, Senate and Management of the Kwara State University, Malete on Thursday announced the death of Alhaji Saidu Isa, the institution’s council Chairman.

The authorities of the university made this announcement in a statement issued from the office of the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Abdulrasheed Na’Allah.

According to the statement, which was made available to newsmen, Isa, until his death, served the institution with total dedication to the vision of KWASU.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Isa was educated at Barewa College, Zaria, and Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna State.

NAN reports that Isa was a core civil servant, who rose to become the Secretary to the Kwara Government and the state Head of Service.

The statement said Isa, who had also the chairman of the Federal College of Education, Abeokuta, was a former Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.

Na’Allah described the late chairman as an astute civil servant and a great educationist.

He called on all Nigerians to join KWASU in offering prayers to God to forgive his sins and grant him Al-Janat Firdauz.

He said the university, as a mark of respect, had declared seven days of mourning to honour the late statesman.