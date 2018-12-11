The Senate on Tuesday kept mum on the refusal of President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the Electoral (Amendment) bill after the letter was read by the Senate

Senate keeps mum on Buhari’s refusal to sign Electoral Bill

The Senate on Tuesday kept mum on the refusal of President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the Electoral (Amendment) bill after the letter was read by the Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki.

Buhari had declined ascent to the Electoral (Amendment) bill.

However, at the resumption of plenary session, lawmakers kept silent about the matter despite calls from Civil Societies, political parties to override the President’s veto.

As at the time of filing this report no official report on the matter has emanated from the Senate.