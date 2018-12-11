Breaking: Senators fight over confirmation EFCC board members

The Senate was engaged in a rowdy session on Tuesday over confirmation of board members of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The atmosphere in the Senate was so tensed that cameramen in the Chamber were sent out as the leadership of the Senate quickly called for a closed door session

The Senate had last week confirmed appointment of Olanipekun Olukoyede as Secretary of the anti-graft agency.

Trouble started during the plenary session immediately Senator Chukwuka Utazi, who is the Chairman of the Committee on Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes, presented the report on the confirmation of board members.

Faulting the constitution of the board, Senator Victor Umeh complained about inequality in the constitution of the board, arguing that last week the Senate confirmed somebody from the South West as the Secretary of the Commission and the Acting Chairman is already from North East, but also in the board members of the agency South-West and North East were also represented.

The lawmakers from the South East were infuriated about the marginalization of some regions in the appointment.

The argument threw the chamber into rowdy session, which forced the lawmakers into emergency closed door session.