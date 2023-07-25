Senate boils over Oshiomhole’s looting allegation against Senators

828 828

Tempers rose on Tuesday in the Senate over an allegation made by Senator Adams Oshiomhole on a national television interview where he allegedly accused senators of the 9th Senate of looting their offices at the end of their tenure in June, 2023.

Trouble started following a point of order moved by Senator Solomon Adeola who said his privilege was breached by Oshiomhole’s allegation.

He called on Oshiomhole to apologise to the Senate for saying senators looted their offices.

Senator Adamu Aliero supported Adeola, saying that Oshiomhole should apologize.

Following the revelation, Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Ali Ndume, through a point of order, moved that the Senate should resolve into an executive session to deliberate on the “sensitive” matter.

However when the motion to go into closed door session was put to voice vote, Senators opted that the matter be discussed in plenary by voting “nay”.

At this point, Senate President Godswill Akpabio called on Oshiomhole to approach the chair. After a brief talk with Oshiomhole, Akpabio called on the former labour leader to state his own side of the matter.

Oshiomhole, in his submission, apologised for his comment, saying he defended the Senate during his television interview under reference rather than indicting Senators of the 9th Senate of looting their offices.

The uproar later subsided after Senator Oshiomhole’s apology.