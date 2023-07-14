Sanwo-Olu writes Lagos Assembly, seeks approval for substantive Auditor-General

828 828

The Lagos House of Assembly has received a letter from Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to confirm Adewuyi Adewale as the substantive Auditor-General of the State.

The Clerk, Lekan Onafeko, read Sanwo-Olu’s letter requesting confirmation of the nominee at the plenary presided by the Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa in Lagos Thursday.

Recall that the Governor appointed Adewuyi Adewale as Permanent Secretary and Auditor General of the State in acting capacity.

ALSO READ:

Sanwo-Olu noted that his appointment was, however, subject to the clearance and confirmation by the House of Assembly.

He stated in the letter that the confirmation request to the House was in accordance with the provisions of the constitution.

The clerk explained that the nominee would be screened and confirmed by the lawmakers.