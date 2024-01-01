Two children have been confirmed dead in a lone accident, involving a Toyota car on New Year day at Ade Best axis, Isara on Lagos-Ibadan expressway.
Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta, on Monday.
Its Spokesperson, Florence Okpe, narrated that the incident occurred at 8:00 a.m. and was caused by speeding and loss of control, saying that the car ran into a ditch.
She explained that five people were involved in the accident which comprised three children, one man and a woman, adding that two people died while three were Injured.
Also Read:
- Sad, as two children die in accident on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway
- 2024: Abuja residents call for improved, affordable healthcare services
- 2024: Wike restates resolve to entrench inclusive growth in FCT
- Governor Bago is a believer in Nigeria’s diversity, says Uwak
- 2024: LCCI lauds Tinubu on new power deal, calls for policies’ specification
She narrated: “One Toyota car was with registration numbers TTD 985 AA.
“The suspected cause of the lone crash was excessive speed and the vehicle suddenly lost control and ran into a ditch.
“The injured victims were taken to Victory Hospital, Ogere for medical attention, while the deceased corpses were deposited at Isara General Hospital morgue”.