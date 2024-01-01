Sad, as two children die in accident on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway 

Two children have been confirmed dead in a lone accident, involving a Toyota car on New Year day at Ade Best axis, Isara on Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta, on Monday.

Its Spokesperson, Florence Okpe, narrated that the incident occurred at 8:00 a.m. and was caused by speeding and loss of control, saying that the car ran into a ditch.

She explained that five people were involved in the accident which comprised three children, one man and a woman, adding that two people died while three were Injured.

She narrated: “One Toyota car was with registration numbers TTD 985 AA.



“The suspected cause of the lone crash was excessive speed and the vehicle suddenly lost control and ran into a ditch.

“The injured victims were taken to Victory Hospital, Ogere for medical attention, while the deceased corpses were deposited at Isara General Hospital morgue”.