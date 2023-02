The Super Falcons have finally secured a victory at the Revelation Cup Tournament in Mexico, beating Costa Rica by a lone goal.

The match, played at the Leon Stadium, late Tuesday night, saw Esther Okoronkwo scoring from a close range in the 42nd minute.

Nigeria had lost her earlier two matches in the tournament to hosts Mexico and Columbia, both by a lone goal each.

The tournament, however, is a build up to the Women’s World Cup billed for July in Australia and New Zealand. NAN