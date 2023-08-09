Recruitment: FG releases list of successful applicants into NIS, NSCDC

The Federal Government has released the list of successful candidates who applied for enlistment into the Nigeria Immigration Service and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

The Secretary of the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board, Ja’afaru Ahmed, made this known.

In a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, the Board said candidates who participated in the Computer-Based Test as well as Physical Screening/Certificate Verification/Psychometric evaluation are requested to visit the CDCFIB portal at cdcfib.career to check if they are successful.

Ahmed said that candidates are expected to print an invitation slip containing the schedule for the exercise.

According to the Board, the documentation exercise and issuance of appointment letters for successful candidates will hold simultaneously for both Services.

It said: “It will hold from Tuesday, August 15, to Monday September 4, at the board and the service headquarters respectively.”

The Board warned that third-party (forwarded) messages would not be entertained.