Primate Ayodele to Obaseki: Fighting your Deputy will ruin PDP chances

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has warned Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki against fighting his deputy, Phillip Shaibu in order to avoid losing the state to opposition parties.



In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele revealed that Obaseki’s fight with his deputy will ruin the chances of PDP in the coming election.



He referred to his prophecy in 2020 which spoke about the disagreement between the two politicians, stating that they didn’t listen to him but are now experiencing what he warned them about three years ago.



The prophet advised the governor to be more diplomatic in addressing the issues between him and his deputy instead of washing their dirty linen in public.



“Obaseki should shealth his sword, fighting his deputy will make him fail. He should be more diplomatic about this matter. I warned you that you and your deputy will fight three years ago and it will lead to your political weakness. Fighting him will make PDP lose, if there are issues, come together and sort it. Don’t wash your dirty linen outside. This fight will not give you victory, it will make you lose, stop fighting.’’



Primate Ayodele further mentioned that the fight is going spiritual and will jeopardize the victory of PDP candidate in the governorship election. He urged both of them to find ways to settle their differences.



“The fight is going more spiritual and it may affect PDP chances in the coming election. The party can lose in Edo if this fight continues. Instead of you to put your house together and see how you will win election, you are fighting. Stop this fight. There’s more to do than the fight. It’s a small world, look at the beginning, don’t let it make you lose the state; don’t think your people love you. Those clapping for you will be the ones that will create problems for you.’’

Also Read:

Also, Primate Ayodele spoke about the issue between Ondo governor, Rotimi Akeredolu and his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa. He mentioned that the latter will not become the next governor of the state and that it is only God that can save him from being impeached.



“The deputy governor of Ondo state, Lucky Aiyedatiwa cannot become the next governor of Ondo state. It is only God that can save him from being impeached and disgraced out of office.”



