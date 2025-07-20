President Tinubu is our choice for 2027 — Emir of Daura

The Emir of Daura, Katsina State, Alhaji Umar Farouk Umar, has said that President Bola Tinubu is Daura Emirate’s preferred candidate for the 2027 presidential election.

The monarch said this when he received the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on Saturday when she led a delegation to his palace in Daura.

Tinubu was in Daura with a delegation of prominent women on a condolence visit to the family of late President Muhammadu Buhari.

Before proceeding to the home of the Buharis, the First Lady extended condolences to the Emirate for the loss of one of its most revered sons.

The Emir lauded President Tinubu’s leadership and assured the First Lady of Daura’s unwavering support ahead of the 2027 elections.

Umar said: “President Tinubu is our choice for 2027.

Also Read

“We remain solidly behind him and will continue to support his administration to succeed.”

Tinubu, who was accompanied by the wives of leaders of the National Assembly, governors, ministers, service chiefs, and other notable women, during the visit to Hajia Aisha Buhari offered prayers for the repose of Buhari’s soul and continued strength for the bereaved family.

Senator Tinubu and her entourage also visited the former president’s graveside, where a brief prayer was observed.

From there, they headed to the residence of Alhaji Mamman Daura, the late president’s uncle and close confidant.

Describing Buhari as “an accomplished patriot who made his family, hometown, state, and nation proud,” Tinubu commended his legacy of discipline, sacrifice, and national service.

In response, Daura expressed appreciation for the First Lady’s visit, describing it as a mark of deep respect and enduring solidarity.

Post Views: 8