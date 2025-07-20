Nigerian Army deals heavy blow to terrorists, criminals

Troops of the Nigerian Army have continued to record significant successes in its ongoing operations against terrorist networks and criminal syndicates nationwide.

A credible military source told the News Agency of Nigeria that troops had on Friday carried out decisive offensives across multiple operational theatres.

These operations, according to the source, resulted in the neutralisation of scores of terrorists, arrest of suspects, and recovery of arms and stolen livestock.

In the North East, he said the gallant troops of 29 Task Force Brigade successfully executed a precision ambush along the Lambawa-Kalari axis in Kaga Local Government Area of Borno State.

He said the operation, which was in synergy with Hybrid Forces, led to the killing of a terrorist affiliated with the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

According to him, the operation led to the recovery of a Dane gun, bicycle, and assorted motorcycle parts further degrading the insurgents’ mobility and logistics.

The source added: “In another strategic win, troops facilitated the surrender of 26 ISWAP family members, including women and children, across the Gwoza, Bama and Damboa axis of Borno.

“One of the surrendered insurgents revealed he had fled a terrorist training camp, underscoring the mounting pressure on terror cells.

“The surrendered individuals are currently undergoing thorough screening and profiling.”

The source further revealed troops of 117 Task Force Battalion, in conjunction with Civilian Joint Task Force operatives, also neutralised multiple Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) planted in Chibok area of Borno State.

He described the operation as a timely intervention that forestalled a potential tragedy targeting both military convoys and civilian traffic.

In Niger State, the source revealed that troops carried out a successful exploitation mission in Awallah Village in Mariga Local Government Area, following an earlier air strike.

According to him, the operation culminated in the recovery of 95 cows, 37 calves, and 12 sheep previously rustled by terrorists.

He added that blood trails and other forensic evidence at the scene strongly indicated the elimination of high-value terrorist targets during the preceding air assault.

He said: “Simultaneously, troops conducting security operations across Taraba, Delta, and Bayelsa States apprehended seven criminal suspects linked to various crimes.

“Among them was a known associate of a wanted extremist kingpin captured in Wukari.”

In Delta State, the source said that a coordinated operation with operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) led to the arrest of two suspected kidnappers in Ughelli North.

He added that a woman suspected of serving as a criminal informant was intercepted in the Southern Ijaw area of Bayelsa State alongside a male accomplice in possession of forged military identification.

According to the source, the crackdown yielded incriminating evidence, including mobile phones, radios, locally fabricated weapons, narcotics, and military accoutrements.

He said: “Investigations are ongoing to unearth further links and retrieve additional weapons tied to these criminal networks.

“These sustained successes underscore the Nigerian Army’s unwavering resolve to stamp out terror and criminality.

“With relentless courage and professionalism, the troops continue to safeguard the nation’s territorial integrity and restore peace to affected communities.”

