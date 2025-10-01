President Tinubu congratulates Speaker Abbas

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, on his 60th birthday on October 1, 2025.

The message was contained in a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Wednesday.

Onanuga said the President described Abbas, also the Vice Chairman of the National Assembly, as a worthy partner in government and in implementing the Renewed Hope Agenda.

While affirming that the House under Abbas has passed many impactful pieces of legislation, the President commended the Speaker’s deep knowledge, wisdom, and openness.

Tinubu said: “Speaker Abbas has displayed uncommon capacity as a leader of equals. His drive for integrity, excellence and selfless service has proved helpful in maintaining stability in the House.

“I rejoice with the family, friends and associates of this fine lawmaker and leader of men on this milestone. I also congratulate the people of Zaria Federal Constituency in Kaduna State for picking Abbas to represent them in the House of Representatives since 2011.”

President Tinubu prayed for many more years and good health for Speaker Abbas.