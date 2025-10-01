US Shutdown: Embassy speaks on passport, visa services in Nigeria

The United States Embassy in Nigeria has reassured Nigerians that visa and passport services will continue as scheduled despite the ongoing partial shutdown of the United States of America Government.

It however announced it was suspending updates on its official X account, citing the lapse in appropriations that has grounded several services back home.

In a statement released via its official X handle on Wednesday, the embassy said: “Due to the lapse in appropriations, this X account will not be updated regularly until full operations resume, with the exception of urgent safety and security information.

“At this time, scheduled passport and visa transit services in the United States and at U.S. Embassies and Consulates overseas will continue during the lapse in appropriations as the situation permits.”

It added that posts would be limited to critical alerts such as security advisories, emergencies, or travel-related warnings for U.S. citizens in Nigeria.

The reassurance comes amid growing concerns from Nigerians, especially students and travelers, who feared that the shutdown in Washington could disrupt visa processing and travel plans.

Many had expressed anxiety that delays could affect academic resumption dates, business engagements, and family visits abroad.

The current shutdown, which has forced several U.S. federal departments and agencies to halt operations, began after lawmakers in Congress and the President failed to reach a budget agreement.

Essential services such as the military, postal service, and social welfare programs like Social Security remain unaffected, but hundreds of thousands of federal workers face being sent home without pay until a funding deal is reached.

Government shutdowns in the United States occur when Congress and the President cannot agree on spending bills to fund operations.

For Nigerians seeking up-to-date information on visa and passport services, the embassy advised visiting travel.state.gov, where details on consular services, including appointment schedules and processing updates, will be provided.