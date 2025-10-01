Nigeria at 65: A nation still waiting for banking revolution, by Blaise Udunze

Sixty-five years after independence, Nigeria’s banking sector boasts towering profits and continental reach. Yet behind the glossy numbers lies a sobering truth: banks remain disconnected from the real economy, leaving farmers, small businesses, and entrepreneurs stranded. As the nation marks another anniversary, the call for a true banking revolution has never been louder.

Promise and Disappointment

At 65, Nigeria stands at a watershed moment, torn between the promise of independence and the reality of underachievement. Nowhere is this contradiction sharper than in the banking industry, a sector that ought to be the engine of economic growth but has instead become a fortress of profits, insulated from the struggles of the wider economy. Six and a half decades after independence, the nation still finds itself celebrating the success of banks that are rich on paper while the economy that surrounds them gasps for air.

From Hope to Crisis

The story began with hope. At independence, indigenous banks emerged as symbols of economic sovereignty, challenging the dominance of colonial financial institutions. The oil boom of the 1970s and reforms of the 1980s brought expansion, but mismanagement, corruption, and poor oversight soon exposed the fragility beneath the optimism. By the 1990s, the industry was in tatters, with bank collapses wiping out savings and eroding confidence.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) under Charles Soludo stepped in during the 2004-2005 consolidation, raising capital requirements from N2 billion to N25 billion. The number of banks shrank from 89 to 25, and a new era of mega-banks was born. Nigerian lenders spread their wings across Africa and even London, earning accolades for resilience and innovation. But beneath the gleaming towers of Marina and Victoria Island, the fundamental failures of the sector were never truly addressed.

Cost of Conservatism

The global financial crisis of 2008 delivered another shock. Many Nigerian banks, heavily exposed to the stock market and oil sector, were left vulnerable. By 2009, then, the CBN Governor Sanusi Lamido Sanusi had to intervene with bailouts, boardroom shakeups, and stricter risk management. While the reforms stabilised the industry, they also bred conservatism, pushing banks into safe havens rather than bold innovation.

Sixty-five years on, Nigerian banks still fall short in their most essential duty, which is financing real economic growth. Lending rates remain suffocating, often exceeding 27 percent. Collateral requirements are near impossible for ordinary businesses to meet. Banks prefer the comfort of risk-free government securities instead of venturing into manufacturing, agriculture, housing, or technology.

The result is an irony that mocks the very idea of financial intermediation. In 2024 alone, five of the nation’s top banks raked in a combined N4.6 trillion in pre-tax profits, yet small and medium enterprises (SMEs), which account for more than 80 percent of Nigeria’s jobs, received less than 6 percent of total bank credit.

Human Costs of Exclusion

This failure has real human consequences. The farmers across the country unable to secure a loan for inputs, the small-scale manufacturers strangled by cash flow shortages, and the tech entrepreneurs starved of startup capital all bear witness to a financial system that has chosen profit over purpose. Banks thrive; the economy withers. That is not development; it is exclusion masquerading as growth.

Fintechs Step In

Where banks have failed, fintechs have stepped in. Flutterwave, Paystack, OPay, and Moniepoint have redefined the financial landscape, revolutionising payments, expanding micro-lending, and driving inclusion. Their rise is a testament to the power of innovation but also an indictment of an industry that only moves when forced, not when inspired. Traditional banks have the capital, reach, and networks to do more yet remain content to harvest fees, foreign exchange gains, and government securities while the real economy suffocates.

The Recapitalisation Question

The CBN’s latest round of recapitalisation, announced in March 2024, has again put the sector under pressure. By March 31, 2026, international banks must hold N500 billion in paid-up capital, national banks N200 billion, and regional banks N50 billion, while merchant and non-interest banks face similar hikes. With only paid-up capital and share premium allowed, the recapitalisation gap is estimated at N4.7 trillion. As of September 2025, only 14 banks had scaled the hurdle, leaving others scrambling for mergers, rights issues, or license downgrades.

But history offers a warning: recapitalisation is not reform. Stronger balance sheets may shield banks from global shocks, but they do not guarantee developmental relevance. Unless the philosophy of banking itself changes from profit-first to purpose-driven intermediation, Nigeria will continue to celebrate “giant banks in a fragile economy.”

Beyond Bigger Banks

The tragedy of Nigeria at 65 is not the absence of capital but its misallocation. The country does not need just bigger banks; it needs better banks. Institutions that see SMEs as partners rather than liabilities; lenders that embrace alternative collateral frameworks and fintech-enabled underwriting; regulators that reward real-sector lending and penalize perpetual laziness in government bond-buying. The government, too, must play its part by providing reliable power, infrastructure, security, and policy stability to make risk-taking viable.

A Call to Revolution

At 65, Nigeria cannot afford to keep celebrating banks that are “too big to fail” yet too timid to transform. A true banking revolution is not about size; it is about impact.

It is about aligning balance sheets with national aspirations, ensuring that the wealth of banks translates into the well-being of citizens.

Nigeria does not need banks that merely count profits; it needs banks that count futures. At 65, the real measure of independence is whether finance fuels factories, farms, and families or just balance sheets.

. Udunze, a journalist and PR professional, writes from Lagos and can be reached via: blaise.udunze@gmail.com.