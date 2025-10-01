Nigeria @65: Governor pardons six inmates

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State has granted pardon to six prison inmates serving various sentences in some correctional facilities in the state.

The pardon is in commemoration of Nigeria’s 65th Independence anniversary.

In a statement on Wednesday, Governor Fintiri said the inmates had demonstrated significant improvement in their behaviour and conduct.

“Therefore, in the exercise of my prerogative of mercy as enshrined in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and in line with the recommendations of the Adamawa State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy, I have granted pardon to six persons who have served various jail terms and have significantly demonstrated good conduct over the years,” he said.

The governor who ordered their immediate discharge has also directed relevant authorities to give immediate effect to the order.

Those discharged include Wamari Godwin, ⁠Abraham Marksunil, David Paul, Ibrahim Adamu, Usman Inuwa and Sani Yahaya.