Pray for solution to economic hardship, Adeleke tells clerics 

The Osun State Governor, Senator Nurudeen Ademola Jackson Adeleke, has charged Muslims in the state to intensify prayers for solution to the current economic hardship in Nigeria.

The Governor said this during a Ramadan lecture organised by the state government over the weekend in the state.

He said prayer is very key to overcome challenges facing the nation.

Adeleke assured residents of palliatives to cushion the effect of the high cost of living on the people of Osun State.

He said: “We have increased the salary of all workers and, of course, promotion.

“It’s not a promotion by mouth.

“It’s a promotion with cash backing.

“We are going to start distributing food, including rice, gari, beans and all that.

“We will distribute rice that is very clean.

“Not expired rice.

“The half salary they owed, we are paying it.

T”Pensioners are receiving treatment and getting paid.”

Muslims from different parts of Osun State converged at the Government House in Osogbo, the state capital, for the Ramadan lecture organised by the state government.

Speaking on the theme: “Solution to Nigeria’s current situation,” the Guest Speaker, Sheikh Uthman Sannu Sheu, urged Muslims to put the affairs of the nation in the hands of Allah and to keep praying for divine solution.

Sheu said: “The solution is with Allah.

“No individual should arrogate a solution to Nigeria’s problems to himself.

“That’s the mistake of our leaders.

“The governors, the president and all of us must return to Allah for the solution.”

The Chairman of the State Ramadan 2024 Committee, Dr. Morufu Olawale Isola, expressed gratitude to Governor Adeleke for providing funds and other necessary materials for the programme.

Dr. Isola, who is also the Chairman of Osun State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, appreciated all Muslim organisations that attended the 2024 Osun Ramadan lecture for their presence.

The Grand Imam of Osun State, Sheikh Musa Animasahun; Alhaji Sodiq Bello, Vice President, Osun State Muslim Community; and prominent Imams, Muslim scholars and leaders attended the Ramadan lecture.

The Speaker of Osun State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adewale Egbedun; Secretary to the State Government, Hon. Teslim Igbalaye; Commissioner for Home Affairs, Hon. Aderibigbe Rasheed; Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Matters, Alhaji Muniru Raji; and Special Adviser to the Governor on Regional Integration, Kamal Adekilekun, were also at the event.