Portable hails girlfriend, Queen Dami, on her birthday

Nigeria’s controversial singer, Habeeb Okikiola, professionally known as Portable, has hailed his girlfriend, Queen Dami, said to have been married to the later Aladdin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, on her birthday.
Controversial Portable stated his commitment to Queen Dami in a post on his Instagram in very flowery words.
He wrote: “HBD Mummy Oba. My Star Queen.
“Alayo, I fly with you forever.
“God bless your new age.
“@officialqueen_dami.”