Scavenger arraigned over alleged stealing of engine worth N900,000

The police on Tuesday, arraigned a 32-year-old scavenger, Samuel Nuhu in an Omi-Adio Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan for allegedly breaking into a feed mill with intent to steal feed mill engine.

Nuhu, of an undisclosed address, was arraigned on two counts of house breaking and stealing.

The Prosecuting Counsel, Insp Ken Brasana, told the court that Nuhu, had on July 18, at about 8:00 a.m allegedly broken into a feed mill factory.

Brasana said that the defendant stole engine, cable wire and other steel, which he compressed and bagged for easy haulage.

He said the total value of the stolen items was N900,000, property of Godwin Odah of Olorode Junction, Aba-Tisa area, Omi-Adio, Ibadan.

Brasana said the offence contravened Section 383 and punishable under Section 390 (9) and 413 of the Criminał Code Laws of Oyo State 2000.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, Moyosore Atanda, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case until October 15, for hearing.

