Protest: Police speak on reported hijack of APC in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command on Monday debunked the report that its Armoured Personnel Carrier was hijacked by protesters in the state.

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer, Mansir Hassan, made the denial in a statement issued in Kaduna.

Hassan said: “The Command wishes to address the recent video circulating on social media, alleging that an Armored Personnel Carrier (APC) was hijacked by the protesters.

“The command wishes to debunk this rumor and provide the public with the correct details of the incident.”

Hassan, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, said the video in question depicted a situation where the driver of the APC was confronted by a large group of protesters.

He said: “In the face of escalating tension, the driver made a professional and commendable decision to avoid the use of live ammunition.

“Instead, he employed a tactical maneuver to safely escape the scene, ensuring the safety of both the protesters and the officers involved.

“It is important to stress that at no point was the APC hijacked by hoodlums.”

According to Hassan, the vehicle and its personnel remained under the control of the command throughout the incident.

He said the Commissioner of Police, CP Audu Dabigi, has urged the good people of the state to continue to abide by the law, maintain peace and order.

“We appreciate the support and cooperation of the public in these challenging times and remain committed to ensuring the safety and security of all residents,” Hassan said.

