Police neutralise two, arrest four suspects over Otupko bank robbery 

The Police said they have arrested four suspects and neutralised two in connection with the October 23 deadly bank robbery in Otukpo area of Benue State.

The Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, announced this in Abuja on Monday.

Egbetokun made the disclosure at a meeting with Strategic Police Managers consisting of officers from the rank of Commissioner of Police and above.

He said: “You will recall the deadly Otukpo bank robbery of October 23 during which the Otukpo Divisional Police Officers and many other innocent Nigerians lost their lives.

“Huge sum of money was carted away from the three commercial banks that were robbed during the operation.”

The I-G said the unrelenting efforts of police personnel, acting on both human and technically-generated intelligence, eventually paid off.

He said the armed robbers were traced to their hideouts where two of them were neutralised and four others arrested.

Egbetokun said the four suspects are currently in the custody of the Nigeria Police assisting in its investigation to track other fleeing members of the gang.

The I-G said nine AK47 rifles and 4,013 rounds of live ammunition were recovered from the suspects.

He said police operatives, during a covert rescue operation carried out in Rivers and Katsina States on December 14 and 15, rescued 23 kidnapped victims.

Egbetokun said the victims rescued included students of the Federal University, Dutsinma in Katsina State, adding that two notorious bandits were killed during the operation.

He said the Nigeria Police had in the last 10 weeks recorded significant successes in reducing crime rate across the country.

According to him, this was attained through a combination of efforts involving intelligence-led operations, community engagements and proactive policing.

He said police operatives, within 10 weeks, rescued 134 kidnap victims, arrested 375 suspected kidnappers and 578 armed robbery suspects in various operations across the country.

The I-G said 431 suspects were arrested for rape and other sexual related offences, 724 arrested over murder/homicide cases and 2,343 apprehended for other criminal offences.

He said 433 of the suspects arrested over other criminal offences were suspected cultists.

Egbetokun said 419 firearms of various types and a total of 4,235 different calibre of ammunition were recovered from the suspects.