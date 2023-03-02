Police invite Rep-elect over alleged unlawful possession of firearm

The Kano State Police Command has invited Aliyu Madaki, the House of Representatives member-elect for Dala Federal Constituency, over alleged unlawful possession of a firearm.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Kiyawa, confirmed this in a statement issued to newsmen on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the command under the leadership of the Commissioner of Police, Muhammad Yakubu, invited Madaki.

“He is currently at the State Criminal Investigation Department undergoing an investigation,” the statement said.