ADC governorship candidate woos Gbenga Daniel

Biyi Otegbeye, the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Party in Ogun State, on Tuesday congratulated Otunba Gbenga Daniel, a senator-elect, on his victory at the February 25 National Assembly election.

The ex-Ogun State Governor was elected for Ogun East Senatorial District on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

Ifenla Oligbinde, ADC’s National Director of Communications and Programmes, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja on Wednesday that the governorship candidate met with Daniel in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, where they had fruitful discussions.

Oligbinde said the meeting was to build a bond between the duo preparatory to the March 11 governorship election.

She said: “The visit was one of several stakeholders’ meetings and ward consultations by Otegbeye since he started his campaign tour.

“The ADC is leaving no stone unturned to ensure a win at the governorship election.”