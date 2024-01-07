Police detain couple over death of 45-year-old man after fight

A couple: Moses and Florence Mba, have been arrested by operatives of the Ogun State Police Command for the death of a 45-year-old man, Mark Kalu, after a fight.

He reportedly died on January 6, 2024 after sustaining injuries in the fight that occurred on October 8, 2023.

The death of Kalu, according to the spokesperson of the Ogun State Police Command, Omolola Odutola, was reported to the Divisional Police Officer, Odeda.

He was said to have passed on at about 7am on January 6, 2024.

It was alleged that the deceased sustained the injuries that led to his death during a fight that occurred on October 8, 2023 at Osiele Market.

The altercation, at the market, involved Kalu and Moses, 50, and Florence, 40.

Odutola said efforts made by the Babaloja of Osiele and the Igbo Community leader to mediate and find a peaceful resolution failed.

She said the suspects have been taken into custody to facilitate preliminary investigation, adding that the body of the deceased has been deposited at the Federal Medical Center in Idi Aba for autopsy.