Police bust human trafficking syndicates, detain 11 suspects, rescue victims

The police have dismantled two major human trafficking syndicates operating in Enugu and Anambra States, while detaining 11 suspects across the two states.

Operatives also rescued multiple victims: children, pregnant women, and foreign nationals, in a bold and coordinated crackdown on organised human trafficking.

The Nigeria Police Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO) and an Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this in a statement he issued on Monday.

Adejobi said that acting on credible intelligence, operatives of the Zone 13 Police Zonal Command, Ukpo, executed a precision-led sting operation, targeting a deeply rooted child trafficking and baby factory network.

He said that the operation led to the arrest of eight suspects from various locations, including: Uzoamaka Ani, 27; Joy Madu, 52; and Victoria Akasike, 56.

According to him, these individuals, during interrogation, confessed to active involvement in child theft, abduction, illegal adoption schemes, and the operation of unlicensed medical facilities functioning as baby factories.

He added: “Their criminal activities were strategically spread across Enugu and Anambra States, targeting vulnerable women and children for exploitation and sale.

“The victims rescued during the operation include a seven-month-old infant, a four-year-old child, and two heavily pregnant women, all held under captivity in a remote village.

“Both pregnant women, identified as indigenes of Ebonyi State, were reportedly lured and held for the purpose of forced births and subsequent sale of their newborns.

“The rescue was swift and executed without harm to the victims, who are now in safe custody and receiving necessary care.”

The FPRO said that the police had intensified efforts to apprehend other members of the syndicate who managed to escape during the sting operation.

In a related development, the force spokesman said that operatives of the Ondo State Police Command have successfully rescued a Ghanaian national, David Angerinya, who was trafficked into Nigeria under pretence.

Adejobi said that the operation was launched following a formal petition from the Interpol Liaison Office at Force Headquarters, Abuja, which called for immediate police intervention in a suspected case of transnational human trafficking.

Also Read

According to him, acting swiftly, police operatives initiated a targeted investigation that led to the arrest of three suspects: Hayford Nyamekye, Alex Awine, and Felix Kojo.

He said: “Investigations revealed that these suspects are part of a wider international trafficking syndicate that specialises in deceiving individuals, particularly from neighbouring West African countries, with fake promises of employment and travel visas to countries like Canada.

“During the operation, an additional 39 Ghanaian nationals were discovered to have fallen victim to the same group.

“Many of them lacked valid travel documentation, while those in possession of passports presented expired papers, further underscoring the depth of exploitation.

“The victims were found in distressing conditions and are currently undergoing medical treatment.”

Adejobi said that the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, had commended the gallantry of all police operatives involved in these successful operations.

Post Views: 12