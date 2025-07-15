Kidnapped Chief Imam of Uromi regains freedom

The Edo State Police Command has announced the release of the Chief Imam of Uromi, Sheikh Moritada Obhakhoboh, from kidnappers’ captivity.

The spokesperson of the Command and a Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP Moses Yamu, confirmed the release of the Chief Imam on Monday.

In a statement late on Monday, the Police Public Relations Officer said the release followed “intense and sustained pressure” on Obhakhoboh’s abductors.

Yamu said the cleric, who was kidnapped on July 7 in the Angle 80 area of Uromi, was released unharmed and had since been reunited with his family.

He said the police operation was initiated immediately after the abduction was reported to the Uromi Divisional Headquarters on July 8.

He noted that tactical teams, in collaboration with members of a local vigilance group, were deployed to track down the assailants.

He said the Command’s Commissioner, CP Monday Agbonika, commended the operatives involved in the exercise, assuring that investigations were ongoing to arrest the perpetrators.

“No stone will be left unturned in identifying and apprehending those behind the kidnapping,” Agbonika said.

He urged members of the public to remain vigilant and continue providing credible information to support ongoing operations against criminal elements in the state.

