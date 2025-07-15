Chief Imam speaks on report Awujale was buried by traditionalists + Videos, photos

The Grand Chief Imam of Ijebuland, Shaykh Miftaudeen Gbadegesin Ayanbadejo, has reacted to reports that the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, was buried by traditionalists on Monday.

Ayanbadejo, who is also the President of the League of Imams and Alfas in Ijebuland, spoke in a statement by the Office of the Grand Chief Imam of Ijebuland.

The statement debunked the reports that Adetona was buried by traditionalists, adding that Islamic rites were performed on the body of the late monarch.

In one of the videos seen by The Eagle Online, it was observed that the traditionalists who showed up at the venue of the burial, the private residence of the late Awujale, were chased away.

Another video and some photographs seen by The Eagle Online showed how the remains of the Awujale were transported to the burial venue and Muslim leaders performing prayers for the dead.

The remains of Oba Adetona were transported in a transparent coffin to the venue of the burial.

The statement released on Monday by the Office of Shaykh Ayanbadejo said: “It is with deep concern and utter dismay that we address the blatantly inaccurate and jaundiced report circulated by a certain irresponsible media outlet, Vanguard News regarding the burial of our revered monarch, His Royal Majesty, Oba Dr. Sikiru Kayode Adetona, GCON, Ọgbàgbà II, the Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland.

“Contrary to the baseless and mischievous claims that the late monarch was ‘interred according to traditional rites,’ it must be stated with utmost clarity and finality that the remains of Oba Adetona were buried strictly according to Islamic rites, in line with his personal faith and well-known lifelong adherence to the principles of Islam. His Janāzah (funeral prayer) was duly observed, and the burial took place without any traditional rites that contradict Islamic tenets.

“To suggest otherwise is not only a gross misrepresentation of the truth, but also a grievous insult to the memory of the monarch and the values he upheld in life and in death. It betrays either a shocking lack of journalistic rigour or a deliberate attempt to mislead the public and distort the legacy of a ruler known for his sincerity, transparency, and unshakeable religious identity.

“It is an enduring shame that a media organisation, which ought to serve as a pillar of factual reportage, would sink to the level of concocting such fabrications for reasons best known to it. This conduct is not only reckless, but also an affront to the integrity of responsible journalism in Nigeria.

“We call on the said media organisation to retract the falsehood and issue a public apology to the royal family, the Muslim community, and the good people of Ijebuland, whose intelligence and dignity they have so brazenly insulted. Furthermore, we advise the general public and respectable institutions to disregard the report in its entirety, as it lacks both substance and credibility.

“The legacy of the Awujale lives on — in truth, honour, and unwavering commitment to the values he espoused. We owe it to his memory to guard that truth with vigilance and to resist all attempts to rewrite history with the ink of falsehood.”

