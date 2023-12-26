Plateau Massacre: Tinubu, CAN condemn attack

President Bola Tinubu has strongly condemned the heinous and brutal attacks in Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau State.

Over 100 residents have been killed, while many injured, as well as displaced due to the attacks.

The multiple attacks occurred Sunday night and Christmas eve.

In a State House press statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, on Tuesday, in Abuja,Tinubu directed security agencies to immediately move in, scour every stretch of the zone, and apprehend the culprits.

Also Read:

The President also directed the immediate mobilisation of relief resources for surviving victims of the primitive and cruel attacks as well as medical treatment for the wounded.

While condoling with the government and the people of Plateau, the President assured Nigerians that the envoys of death, pain and sorrow would not escape justice.

In the same vein, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has condemned the killing.

Daniel Okoh, CAN President, in a statement on Tuesday, said “such acts have no place in our society”

He said that the attack was not only criminal but also an assault on shared values of peace, unity and mutual respect.

“We condemn these acts of violence in the strongest possible terms.

“The burning down of houses, and worship centres, and the destruction of properties worth millions of Naira is not only a criminal act but also a direct assault on our shared values of peace, unity, and mutual respect,” Okoh said.