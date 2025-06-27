Peremabiri raid: Niger Delta ex-agitator distances self from oil bunkering, alleges plot to falsely victimise him

Endurance Amagbein, a former “freedom fighter” and the self-styled General on Friday, says does not have any “boys” in the creeks doing bunkering business in any part of the country.

Amagbein stated this in a statement by his assistant on media and publicity, Mightywind Dudafa, and made available to newsmen in Abuja

The ex-agitator said the clarification became necessary following an early morning raid on Peremabiri Community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa on Friday by military operatives following a tip off by a security company – leading to the arrest of several youths.

He said, “it became imperative for me to clear the air because whenever things like this occur, the next thing that usually follows is the smearing of my name over what I know nothing about.”

According to him, before these raids are carried out, most times, these surveillance contractors and their cohorts within Boma Clan go ahead and plant arms in the communities to make it look like the boys were arrested with arms.

He said this is exactly what they have concluded to do in Peremabiri – to force anyone arrested to accuse him as their kingpin.

He said these are some of the reasons he has always been on the news to protect his reputation following the unending campaign against him by those who will always go the extra mile to bring him down; resulting in his name appearing negatively on the news all the time over false accusations.

Amagbein drew the attention of the public to several news publications he has made on both print, electronic and social media, raising the alarm that some pipeline surveillance contractors want to attack oil and gas facilities and falsely accuse him to turn the armed forces against him once more.

He said since he raised the alarm, there have been many campaigns of calumny against him from every corner in a particular manner that every crime committed in Bayelsa State and environs, his name is always mentioned somewhere in the story.

He urged those behind the attacks against his personality to desist forthwith, saying that it’s about time such energies and resources invested in nailing him innocently are channeled to developing the state.

Amagbein reiterated that he worked for the APC government and remains committed to the progress of the Bola Tinubu-led administration and will never engage in anything that will jeopardise or frustrate the efforts the government is making to develop the country.

