Alleged N80.2bn fraud: EFCC kicks as Yahaya Bello seeks court’s permission for overseas medical trip

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Friday, fixed July 21 to rule on an application filed by the former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, to be allowed to travel abroad for medical treatment.

Bello is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on allegations of money laundering amounting to ₦80.2 billion.

During the resumed hearing, the defendant’s lead counsel, J.B. Daudu (SAN), filed an application requesting the retrieval of Bello’s travel documents, citing the defendant’s medical needs.

In his application dated June 20, the defendant begged the court to release his international passport which was seized as part of his bail conditions, to enable him to visit a hospital in the United Kingdom (UK).

Praying the court to exercise its discretion in his favour, Bello said he was referred to the foreign hospital by a cardiologist, adding that he never travelled outside the country for the eight years he served as the governor of Kogi.

He pledged to travel within the court’s vacation period and return to the country for the continuation of his trial.

“My lord, this is a harmless and non-political issue that borders on the health of the defendant who is ready and willing to face his trial.

“He has never been late to court. The little misunderstanding that happened before this trial began was politically motivated. If permitted to travel, he will return before the end of August and the court can also set a date.

“This is a criminal trial, not a political witch-hunt,” Daudu, SAN, pleaded.

However, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, opposed the application which it said amounted to an abuse of court process.

According to the prosecution counsel, Mr. Kemi Pinheiro, SAN, though the defendant claimed he was suffering from hypertension and hypercalcemia or low potassium, no evidence was adduced to show that it is a life-threatening situation.

The prosecution argued that there are well-equipped hospitals in the country that could effectively treat the ailments.

EFCC’s counsel told the court that Bello claimed that he built ultra-modern hospitals with state-of-the-art facilities in Kogi while he was governor.

“This defendant insisted that the hospitals were built to curb medical tourism,” the prosecution counsel added as he faulted the medical report which he said did not disclose the qualification of the doctor that signed it.

More so, EFCC told the court that the defendant is facing serious allegations that have international dimensions, insisting he could be arrested by the Interpol once he leaves the shores of Nigeria.

“This defendant is already on the red notice. The EFCC sent a letter to the Interpol when he was playing games with the prosecution and he was placed on the red list.

“He doesn’t know what is awaiting him there. He can be Hushpuppied to the US or UAE. That is a risk because it will affect this trial,” the prosecution counsel added.

Aside from noting that those who stood surety for the defendant were not served with the application, EFCC alleged that the former governor filed the same application before an Abuja high court, where he is facing another charge.

After he had listened to both parties, Justice Emeka Nwite adjourned the matter for ruling.

