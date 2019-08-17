The Peoples Democratic Party has congratulated former Military President, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, on the occasion of his 78th birthday.

The party in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan on Saturday in Abuja said, “the PDP holds Babangida in great esteem”.

He described the former military head of state as a patriotic, fearless and detribalised leader, who has dedicated his life to the unity, stability and development of the nation.

He said: “Babangida is celebrated for his many legacies while in office as well as his steadfastness and exceptional commitment towards national cohesion, tolerance and peaceful coexistence in our country.

“Indeed, from this great Nigerian flows an enduring lesson in selfless service.

“His life epitomizes the true virtue of statesmanship and the fact that one can indeed climb to the very top and yet remain humble and accessible.

“The PDP, therefore, joins family members, friends, associates and

Well-wishers in rolling out the drums in celebration of this outstanding leader.”

Ologbondiyan prayed God to continue to bless Babangida with many more years of good health and sound mind so that the nation would continue to benefit from his wealth of experience for the good of all.