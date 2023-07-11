PDP hails Ex-Governor Udom at 57

828 828

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has felicitated with former Governor of Akwa Ibom, Emmanuel Udom, as he celebrates his 57th birthday anniversary.

The party, in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja Tuesday, described Udom as a humble ,brilliant and resourceful administrator.

The PDP said Udom was a very loyal and committed party man, relentless in his contributions towards the stability, growth and development of the party and the nation.

The party said it noted with pride and satisfaction the numerous successes recorded by Udom in his eight years as governor of Akwa Ibom .

It said Udom’s successes in Akwa Ibom, ,including many legacy projects ,were in line with the manifesto and policy thrust of the party.

The party also said it appreciated the pivotal role played by Udom as Chairman of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council for the 2023 Presidential election ,which ensured a successful campaign.

“On this special day, the PDP, with delight, celebrates Udom and prays to God to grant him many more years in good health to the glory of His name.“ it said.